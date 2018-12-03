ValuEngine Upgrades Alphabet (GOOGL) to “Buy”

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,109.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $984.00 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44. The company has a market cap of $772.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 45.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 355.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 333.3% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

