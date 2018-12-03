ValuEngine Upgrades International Seaways (INSW) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

INSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.

INSW opened at $19.28 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $562.65 million, a P/E ratio of -66.48 and a beta of -0.80.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 78.00%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that International Seaways will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 101,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,931,787.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 163,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $3,586,146.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,169,453 shares of company stock worth $44,587,267. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in International Seaways by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,288,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 428,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Seaways by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 229,499 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,391,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

