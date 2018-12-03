ValuEngine Upgrades Smart Global (SGH) to “Hold”

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Smart Global from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Smart Global from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.26. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 92.01%. The business had revenue of $373.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $115,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 98,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $3,015,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,354. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Global by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after buying an additional 417,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Global by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 617,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 336,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Smart Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Smart Global by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 221,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

