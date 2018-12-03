Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $25.04 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

