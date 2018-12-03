VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.51. 427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $24.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/vaneck-vectors-chinaamc-china-bond-etf-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-cbon.html.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.