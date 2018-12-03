VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (CBON)

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.
VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.51. 427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $24.34.
