VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I (IVOG) Stake Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOG. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I in the third quarter valued at $296,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I by 133.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $134.28 on Monday. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P MIDCAP 400 GR I has a 1 year low of $125.41 and a 1 year high of $147.36.

