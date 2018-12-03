Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $183,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $126.66 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $135.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Holdings Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/vanguard-large-cap-etf-vv-holdings-lifted-by-baird-financial-group-inc.html.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.