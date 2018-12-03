Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Shares Bought by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 32.8% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $96,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,994,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,043 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,103,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,653 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,972,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,648,000 after purchasing an additional 300,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,819,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,883,000 after buying an additional 268,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,218,000 after buying an additional 256,733 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.79. 1,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,572. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $99.79 and a twelve month high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

