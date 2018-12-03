Vault Coin Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Vault Coin has a total market cap of $1,315.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vault Coin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Vault Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000070 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vault Coin Coin Profile

Vault Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vault Coin is vltcoin.org.

Vault Coin Coin Trading

Vault Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

