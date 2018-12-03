Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.73, with a volume of 48096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get Velan alerts:

Velan (TSE:VLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$119.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Velan’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In related news, insider Edward James Kernaghan bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.40 per share, with a total value of C$128,820.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,700 shares of company stock worth $199,111.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Velan (VLN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.60” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/velan-vln-hits-new-1-year-low-at-8-60.html.

About Velan (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.