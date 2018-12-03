Veoneer Inc (VNE) Receives $45.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

VNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth $76,750,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth $6,943,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Veoneer during the third quarter worth $16,015,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter valued at $191,000. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VNE traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 251,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,230. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

