Version (V) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Version has a total market capitalization of $67,471.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Version has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Version coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000367 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Version Profile

Version (V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 535,004,054 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto. The official website for Version is version2.org.

Version Coin Trading

Version can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

