Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Has $17.85 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,399 shares during the period. Pinnacle Foods comprises about 2.8% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Foods were worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PF. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NYSE:PF remained flat at $$66.66 during trading hours on Monday. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $70.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Has $17.85 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/vertex-one-asset-management-inc-has-17-85-million-holdings-in-pinnacle-foods-inc-pf.html.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.