Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.47 Million in Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG) Stock

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 187,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,000. Ocean Rig UDW accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIG stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.56. 207,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,816. The company has a current ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 12.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.36. Ocean Rig UDW Inc has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $35.86.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Ocean Rig UDW had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($26.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORIG shares. BidaskClub cut Ocean Rig UDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut Ocean Rig UDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Ocean Rig UDW

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

