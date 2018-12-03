Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,200 Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Integrated Device Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,985,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,630 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,711,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,081,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integrated Device Technology alerts:

IDTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Integrated Device Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Integrated Device Technology to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cowen lowered Integrated Device Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Integrated Device Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of IDTI stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $48.03. 225,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,427. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.74. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $235.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.07 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Shepard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,017.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $1,565,433.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,077,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,300 shares of company stock worth $2,545,983. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/vertex-one-asset-management-inc-purchases-shares-of-84200-integrated-device-technology-inc-idti.html.

Integrated Device Technology Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.