Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp (CMSSU)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMSSU) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CM Seven Star Acquisition were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Context Partners Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CM Seven Star Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,162,000.

NASDAQ:CMSSU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,098. CM Seven Star Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

