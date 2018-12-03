Vice Industry Token (VIT) Market Cap Hits $969,547.00

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $969,547.00 and $32.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vice Industry Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.02361588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00127879 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00194419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.71 or 0.09612417 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Token Profile

Vice Industry Token was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,740,596 tokens. The official website for Vice Industry Token is vicetoken.com. The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, IDEX, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vice Industry Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vice Industry Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.