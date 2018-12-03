Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $138,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 174.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

WGO stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $798.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $58.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $536.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

