Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 target price on Mercury Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $51.81 on Monday. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.12 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $1,647,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 427,440 shares in the company, valued at $23,470,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $189,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 318,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,273,610.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,700 shares of company stock worth $3,219,732. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

