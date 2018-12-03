Virtu Financial LLC Has $973,000 Stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 342.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,679,453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $292,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,168,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,691,000 after purchasing an additional 668,836 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,169,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,967,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 475,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,307.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 503,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 467,402 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $113,896.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AR opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

