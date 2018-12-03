Virtu Financial LLC Sells 24,721 Shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,721 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS during the third quarter valued at $303,000.

QTEC stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. 1st Tr NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 1-year low of $1,107.50 and a 1-year high of $1,530.00.

