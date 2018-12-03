Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $147.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Shares of VRTS opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $91.18 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.06 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 533,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,475,000 after buying an additional 275,535 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 545.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 113,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,017,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 183.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.