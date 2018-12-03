Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $757,597,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $727,019,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $471,495,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after buying an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $268,605,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

NYSE:V opened at $141.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $285.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $106.60 and a 12-month high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

