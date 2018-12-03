Vitality Products (VPI) Shares Up 27.3%

Shares of Vitality Products Inc (CVE:VPI) shot up 27.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 117,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 32,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Vitality Products (CVE:VPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter.

Vitality Products Company Profile (CVE:VPI)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes health products in Canada. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through its Website. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

