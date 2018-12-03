Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Viveve Medical by 117.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 792,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 428,708 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Viveve Medical by 11.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 441,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Viveve Medical during the second quarter worth $268,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Viveve Medical by 11.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,861,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viveve Medical by 38.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. 67,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,751. Viveve Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.32.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 838.28% and a negative net margin of 243.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

