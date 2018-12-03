Vivo Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)

Vivo Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,945 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vivo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,328,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,222,000 after buying an additional 2,899,718 shares during the period. venBio Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,730,000 after purchasing an additional 54,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,963,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,549,000 after purchasing an additional 345,376 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.76. 77,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.90. The stock has a market cap of $862.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $32.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 15,776 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $296,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,567,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

