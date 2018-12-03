VMware (VMW) Price Target Raised to $190.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VMware to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $167.34 on Friday. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $168.42. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.73, for a total transaction of $1,774,346.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 218,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,334,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.13, for a total transaction of $3,803,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,665,845.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,608 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,164. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 44.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $858,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 40.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,289,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $777,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 489.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 988,295 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $145,250,000 after acquiring an additional 820,619 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $116,658,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 19,743.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,414,000 after acquiring an additional 410,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

