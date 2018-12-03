VMware (VMW) Price Target Raised to $194.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $194.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Nomura set a $128.00 price target on shares of VMware and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.81.

NYSE:VMW opened at $167.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.13, for a total transaction of $3,803,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,665,845.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,608 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in VMware by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,304,551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $359,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $684,732,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,923 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $48,991,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 222,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $34,755,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

