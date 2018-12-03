Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $16,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $44.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 28.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

