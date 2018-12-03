Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0259 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PPR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.73. 516,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,833. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

