vSportCoin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (VSC)

vSportCoin (CURRENCY:VSC) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One vSportCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and CoinBene. vSportCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $30,550.00 worth of vSportCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, vSportCoin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.02435279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00129899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00189366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.80 or 0.09969509 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

vSportCoin Token Profile

vSportCoin’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. vSportCoin’s official Twitter account is @vSport_io. vSportCoin’s official website is vsport.io.

vSportCoin Token Trading

vSportCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSportCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSportCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vSportCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

