vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Trading 17.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares traded up 17.8% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.99. 809,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,418,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,879,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $2,500,001.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,879,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,523,797 shares of company stock worth $10,005,000 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. vTv Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

The company has a market cap of $68.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -3.79.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of vTv Therapeutics worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Trading 17.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/vtv-therapeutics-vtvt-trading-17-8-higher-following-insider-buying-activity.html.

About vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.