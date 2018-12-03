WABnetwork Price Tops $0.0001 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, IDAX and Hotbit. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $935,352.00 and $4,139.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.02393583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00134420 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00190836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.04 or 0.09914958 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,939,999,989 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, BitForex, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

