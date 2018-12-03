Media stories about Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wallbridge Mining earned a news impact score of 0.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of WM opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24. Wallbridge Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.35.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Zubal sold 150,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Also, Director Janet Wilkinson acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,290 shares of company stock worth $153,481.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/wallbridge-mining-wm-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-77.html.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for and produces gold, nickel, copper, platinum, and palladium metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property, which includes a block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an aggregate area of 1,052 hectares located in northwestern Quebec.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.