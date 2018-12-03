Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Cut by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Walmart by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 152,633 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 230,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $22,061,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,906,591.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $904,946.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,554,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,637,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,869,996. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/walmart-inc-wmt-holdings-cut-by-gfs-advisors-llc.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.