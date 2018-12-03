Waterstone Capital Management L.P. Has $3.90 Million Stake in State Bank Financial Corp (STBZ)

Waterstone Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 34.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,820 shares during the quarter. State Bank Financial accounts for about 6.0% of Waterstone Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Waterstone Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in State Bank Financial were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Bank Financial by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after buying an additional 690,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in State Bank Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,503,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 101,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in State Bank Financial by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after buying an additional 610,478 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in State Bank Financial by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 631,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 470,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in State Bank Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 566,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 181,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBZ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.87. 4,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,831. State Bank Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $935.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $68.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. Analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. State Bank Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

STBZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

