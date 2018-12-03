Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 37.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $47.85 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.02). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,114.49% and a negative return on equity of 112.13%. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chris Francis sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $648,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,600. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WVE shares. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price objective on Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/wave-life-sciences-ltd-wve-shares-sold-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.