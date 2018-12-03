Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MorphoSys (MOR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MorphoSys (ETR: MOR) recently:

12/3/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/28/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/26/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €107.00 ($124.42) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €107.00 ($124.42) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €116.00 ($134.88) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – MorphoSys had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – MorphoSys was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MOR traded up €2.70 ($3.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €103.60 ($120.47). 89,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of €49.63 ($57.71) and a 1-year high of €88.10 ($102.44).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.