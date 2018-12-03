Wells Fargo & Co Trims TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Target Price to $3.00

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $3.20 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.93.

Get TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH alerts:

NYSE:TNP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $286.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.00. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.89 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 500,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.