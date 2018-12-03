Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.76 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 625,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,615 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $17,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $500,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $121,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 116.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 128,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $17,162,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

NYSE DRE opened at $28.46 on Monday. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $196.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 target price on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.76 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-17-76-million-holdings-in-duke-realty-corp-dre.html.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.