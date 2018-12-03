Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,323 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.40% of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 441,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,770 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 198,447 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 677,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RQI opened at $11.85 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

