Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 45,363 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (AEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of AEL stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.99. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/wells-fargo-company-mn-sells-45363-shares-of-american-equity-investment-life-holding-ael.html.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.