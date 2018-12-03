Westaim (WEDXF) versus Intersect ENT (XENT) Financial Contrast

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Westaim alerts:

This table compares Westaim and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 372.23% 5.15% 4.38% Intersect ENT -20.00% -17.62% -15.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westaim and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Intersect ENT 0 2 5 0 2.71

Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $38.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than Westaim.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westaim and Intersect ENT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $3.70 million 71.60 $5.57 million N/A N/A Intersect ENT $96.30 million 9.52 -$16.36 million ($0.56) -53.59

Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT.

Risk & Volatility

Westaim has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Westaim pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Intersect ENT does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Westaim beats Intersect ENT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.