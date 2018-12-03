Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (WIW) Holdings Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,482,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after buying an additional 379,667 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 23.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 542,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 101,624 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 16.6% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 599,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 85,442 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the second quarter worth about $789,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the third quarter worth about $466,000.

NYSE:WIW opened at $10.30 on Monday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

