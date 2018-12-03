Westpac Banking Corp Buys 1,037 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp set a $76.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays cut T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $1,033,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $3,511,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,495. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Westpac Banking Corp Buys 1,037 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/westpac-banking-corp-buys-1037-shares-of-t-mobile-us-inc-tmus.html.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.