Westpac Banking Corp Sells 23,632 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,632 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 199,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 319,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,699,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,590,000 after buying an additional 141,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NNN opened at $50.06 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.08.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $307,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,194.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 5,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,109 shares of company stock worth $1,251,836. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $48.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned 2,847 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

