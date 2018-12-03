Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Stake Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,039,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 299,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.11 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

