William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 44,131 Shares of Brady Corp (BRC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,131 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Brady worth $27,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRC. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Brady by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRC. ValuEngine upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Sidoti cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America set a $42.00 price objective on Brady and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brady in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

BRC opened at $44.42 on Monday. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $484,763.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $672,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,281 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,313. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

