William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 99,130 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,130 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $30,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,473,000 after acquiring an additional 447,347 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Integer by 90.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 17.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 287,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at $2,657,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integer news, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $494,593.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,298. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 11,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $995,939.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,962.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,175 shares of company stock worth $4,967,523. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $88.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.41. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $89.79.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Integer had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Integer to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing medical devices and components. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical. The Non-Medical segment focuses on lithium cells, and primary and secondary battery packs for applications in the energy, military and environmental markets.The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

