Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,575 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Willis Towers Watson worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 247,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,518,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,473,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,843,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,624,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $159.45 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 16,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,681,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $4,664,542. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $165.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/willis-towers-watson-plc-wltw-shares-sold-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp.html.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.